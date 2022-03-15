On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.11.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,915,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,382,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,808,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ON (Get Rating)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
