Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($1.63). TPI Composites reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,380%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $475.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 704,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TPI Composites by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 596,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 588,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter.

About TPI Composites (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.