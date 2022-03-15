Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($1.63). TPI Composites reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,380%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPI Composites.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $475.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 704,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TPI Composites by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 596,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 588,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter.
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
