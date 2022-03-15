DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Short Interest Update

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DPCSU remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,060,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,549,000.

