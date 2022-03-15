Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $260.09 and last traded at $259.17. Approximately 6,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 491,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.00.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.96. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

