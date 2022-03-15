DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,348,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 27,643,695 shares.The stock last traded at 1.90 and had previously closed at 1.76.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The company had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

