ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ ESSA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. 6,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335. The firm has a market cap of $192.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

