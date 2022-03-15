Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Down 8.5%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.83 and last traded at $71.04. 4,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 265,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $948.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,933. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.