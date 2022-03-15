PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.86 and last traded at $43.96. 2,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 237,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

