Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.73. 475,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,477,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Talon Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.12 million and a P/E ratio of -75.56.

In other news, Director John David Kaplan sold 98,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$64,707.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 911,741 shares in the company, valued at C$601,749.06.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

