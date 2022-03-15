Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.73. 475,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,477,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Talon Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.12 million and a P/E ratio of -75.56.
Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
