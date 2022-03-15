Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVBG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $20,731,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after buying an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.28. 41,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.85. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

