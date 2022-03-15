IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) is Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s Largest Position

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,790 shares during the period. IDT comprises about 18.5% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of IDT worth $21,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE IDT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. 2,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,748. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $843.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62.

IDT Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

