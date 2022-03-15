Zacks: Brokerages Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.47 Million

Brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) to post $168.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.40 million to $168.50 million. Datto reported sales of $144.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $724.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $726.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $859.61 million, with estimates ranging from $851.70 million to $872.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

MSP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. Datto has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,374 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,775 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.