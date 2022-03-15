Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COUP. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $16.33 on Tuesday, hitting $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 265,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,388. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $286.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $1,226,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

