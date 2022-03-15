Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.07% of Rackspace Technology worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 22.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,915,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after buying an additional 350,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 47.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after buying an additional 300,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,939. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

