Head-To-Head Survey: Coupang (CPNG) versus The Competition

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Coupang to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Coupang alerts:

71.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coupang and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -8.38% -46.10% -14.50% Coupang Competitors -7.98% -4.21% -1.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupang and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $18.41 billion -$1.54 billion -11.18 Coupang Competitors $16.99 billion $924.22 million 81.93

Coupang has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Coupang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coupang and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 4 0 2.50 Coupang Competitors 273 1212 3334 61 2.65

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $44.14, indicating a potential upside of 182.06%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 50.95%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Coupang competitors beat Coupang on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.