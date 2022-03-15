Jonathan Colvile Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Celsius Resources Limited (ASX:CLA) Stock

Celsius Resources Limited (ASX:CLA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Colvile bought 1,500,000 shares of Celsius Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($23,741.01).

Celsius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral in Australia and Namibia. It holds a 95% interest in the Opuwo cobalt project comprising 3 exclusive prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,106 square kilometers located in northwestern Namibia.

