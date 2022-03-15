Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) were down 6% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blend Labs traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 85,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,035,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,962 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $146,919,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

