Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Toro Energy stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 76,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Toro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

