Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VEXTF stock traded down 0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,431. Vext Science has a twelve month low of 0.37 and a twelve month high of 0.98.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vext Science in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vext Science, Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, creation of edibles, retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products. It operates through the Management and Advisory Services, and Liquid Gas Sales business segments. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides employee leasing services, agricultural technology and research services, and related consulting and administrative services.

