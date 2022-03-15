Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 5,237 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 2.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.21% of Xylem worth $45,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

XYL traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

