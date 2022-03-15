Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 1.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.09% of Fastenal worth $32,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. 71,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,489. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

