Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $17.12 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,353,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 107,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,548. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

