Zacks: Analysts Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.70. 15,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,326 shares of company stock worth $557,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,360,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,992 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

