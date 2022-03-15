Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,974. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 million, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

