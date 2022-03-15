GoldMining’s (GOLD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 200.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.16. 217,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,343. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

