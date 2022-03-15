GoldMining’s (GOLD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 200.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of GOLD stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.16. 217,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,343. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78.
GoldMining Company Profile
