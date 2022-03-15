Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $151.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.13. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

