Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $62.50

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.50, but opened at $64.97. Kenon shares last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 6.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 26.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 23.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

