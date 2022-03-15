Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Short Interest Update

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FTK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE FTK traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,094. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 46.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

