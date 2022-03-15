McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $5.76 on Tuesday, reaching $231.94. 87,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,779. The firm has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $213.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.28.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

