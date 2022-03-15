Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,043. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.14 and its 200-day moving average is $204.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.54 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

