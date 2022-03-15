SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.89. 15,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,971. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

