Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 523 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,698,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,175,781. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

