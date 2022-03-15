Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $20.45

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,483,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 82,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,403. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

