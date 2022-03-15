UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $27.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.38. 10,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,612. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

