Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading 7.6% Higher

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.06. 58,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,351,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at $11,550,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 622,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.