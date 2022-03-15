Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading 7.6% Higher

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.06. 58,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,351,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at $11,550,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 622,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)
Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.
