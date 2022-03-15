Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,476,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 45,700,980 shares.The stock last traded at $71.14 and had previously closed at $74.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLE. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

