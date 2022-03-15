Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,413,322 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.71.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.
The company has a market capitalization of $664.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
