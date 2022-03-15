ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $13.46

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $12.80. ProPetro shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 6,721 shares.
A number of analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54.
In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towle & Co. grew its stake in ProPetro by 37.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 96.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
