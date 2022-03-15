FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Down 42.3% in February

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,256,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

