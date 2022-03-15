Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:JSD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
