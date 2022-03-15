Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:JSD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,348 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

