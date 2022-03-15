4,507 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,507 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $5.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.22. 51,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.57 and its 200-day moving average is $233.47. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.