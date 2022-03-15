Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Down 42.7% in February

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mondi stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. 23,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,959. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

