Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.8% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $15.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $781.85. 332,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,182,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $785.18 billion, a PE ratio of 156.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $927.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $932.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

