Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $779.49 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $782.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $927.04 and a 200-day moving average of $932.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

