CHS Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

CHSCM stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. 33,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,219. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

