Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Paratek Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.23.
In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,036 shares of company stock valued at $427,154 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTK. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.