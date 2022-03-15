Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Paratek Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,036 shares of company stock valued at $427,154 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTK. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

