Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 2,472 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 60,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,121. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $67.93 and a one year high of $84.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

