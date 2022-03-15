iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,185,000.

ISCV traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $62.73.

