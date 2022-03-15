22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XXII. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

XXII stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,814. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $329.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after buying an additional 240,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 329,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 1,241,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,285,000. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

