Analysts Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target at $10.97

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 678,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,083,863. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.37.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,517,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after buying an additional 8,229,034 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

